Tags: asa hutchinson | donors | gop | debate | 2024

Hutchinson: We Have 5K of 40K Donors Needed for Debate

By    |   Thursday, 06 July 2023 04:09 PM EDT

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson said on Thursday that his campaign for president has amassed roughly 5,000 of the 40,000 individual donors needed for him to qualify for the GOP debate in August.

"We're about 5,000, so we got more work to do. We got time to do it," Hutchinson said in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt when asked about his donors.

He also repeated his criticisms about the 40,000 donor threshold for appearing in the debate, saying that it's an "artificial line" that excludes those without "explosive rhetoric" or millions in campaign funding.

"This bothers me that the RNC has set this artificial line that you've got to cross in order to qualify for the debate," Hutchinson said. "We ought to be more expansive rather than restrictive."

He also cast doubt on the chances of former President Donald Trump, who is widely seen as the front-runner for the nomination.

"I don't expect him to be the nominee," Hutchinson said. "I do not believe he's the right one to lead our country, and we're going to have a massive loss if he is our nominee."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
