Hutchinson Hits Biden's Lack Of Leadership, 'Blame Game' For Gas Price Rise

Arkansas GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday blasted President Joe Biden for playing the "blame game," arguing that he's failed at leadership and developing an effective energy policy.

In an interview on "Fox News Sunday," Hutchinson said Biden's finger-pointing at Vladimir Putin for the dizzying rise in energy prices was "not presidential."

"I listened to his remarks [in] Los Angeles and they were in fact disappointing," Hutchinson said. "He was engaging in blaming everyone … and really did not provide the leadership that is needed during this time. Americans want a leader that will lay out challenge that we face, what are the solutions, and the directions we need to go."

"I thought the blame game not presidential," he added. "I don't think it's what we needed."

Inflation is hurting Americans, Hutchinson said, and "energy is a big driver in this."

"And that impacts our agriculture, that impacts our production in every commodity, really, and that's where this president has failed us in effective energy policy," he declared.

Hutchinson also took issue with the Jan. 6 House select committee investigating the attack on the Capitol as based on the premise "that [former President [Donald] Trump is criminally responsible."

"As [former U.S. Attorney General] Bill Barr has said, I think that is a heavy lift," Hutchinson said.

"I think the key thing politically is that the [American public] does not want us to focus on the past," he asserted. "It's an important review, but I think the Democrats make a mistake if they simply want to re-litigate what they did in the impeachment. It's about the future always, and solving problems. We have enough problems to address and that's what the American people want us to focus on to a greater extent."

"I think as many Republicans that are looking fan off-ramp, new opportunities to find leadership in the future," he added.