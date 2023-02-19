AI Can Be Used in Spying, Cost US Jobs, Experts Warn

The age of artificial intelligence is rapidly expanding, along with the dangers and potential impact on the job market, experts warn.

In fact, one expert says China might already be training its schoolchildren on using machine learning to get ahead of, if not defeat, the U.S., Fox News reported.

ChatGPT is getting buzz for its reported ability to pass bar exams, but it could also be used in schemes like phishing or foreign espionage, experts warn. Phishing for private information it not sensitive state secrets has already been in place, and it might only become more dangerous in the rapidly expanding era of AI.

"Spies use it all the time," Netra AI CEO Don Horan told Fox News. "You meet a new person, fall in love and then find out they're a Russian spy or a Chinese spy. We've seen it in the news for years.

"I bet you countries like China — their kids are sitting there doing machine learning, their kids are sitting there doing annotation and learning this technology at a very young age to defeat the United States," he added.

ChatGPT-like tools can be used to create "the profile of a human being" online, tricking users into something as little as clicking on a link that can steal sensitive information from their computers.

AI technology can scale what used to require a human to "astronomical" levels, Horan added.

"It's definitely possible," he told Fox News. "I'm sure foreign governments are already using stuff like this to do those style of attacks on our citizens."

Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College professor of AI, Rayid Ghani, also warns of impacts on the job market.

"It does make processes more efficient, which means people are going to lose jobs and, yes, it will create new jobs, but those jobs are not at the same scale as the jobs lost," he told Fox News.

As much as tech can increase productivity, Ghani warned it can also give companies a cost-cutting way to "cut down on the number of people" employed.

"If we value in our society that we don't want those people to people left behind and lose their jobs, how do we augment them?" Ghani asked in his Fox News interview. "Do we create new scaling programs specifically targeting people that will lose their jobs preemptively or create other social programs?"

But fearmongering tech "destroying the world" should not get in the way of progress and innovation, Tulane University's Nick Mattei told Fox News.

"It is not fundamentally reconfiguring society, but it is challenging us to think about the systems we are already a part of," he said.

"This thing about technology destroying or changing work, I mean, it's true. That is why we often try to work with this technology to make things more efficient or change the way that work is done.