×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: art | hunter biden | influence peddling | gallery

Hunter Biden's Art in Show With Renowned Artists

By    |   Sunday, 02 April 2023 03:21 PM EDT

Hunter Biden's artwork will be featured alongside big-time artists this week at an art showing Thursday at Georges Bergès Gallery in New York.

The show called "Bridging the Abstract" will include the works of Elaine de Kooning, Helen Frankenthaler, and Biden, 53, who will attend Thursday's opening, the New York Post reported.

The House GOP is investigating Biden's art sales for potential evidence of influence peddling, particularly as the sale of expensive art in China is a common way for people to buy influence, if not launder money.

The House GOP committee investigation seeks details on names of those who have bought the Biden artwork, which reportedly has pulled $75,000 to $500,000 price tags, despite the fact Biden is a new artist whose art debuted in 2021.

The White House, facing criticism of an apparent influence peddling conflict of interest, had worked with the gallery to be sure the art buyers would remain anonymous to Hunter Biden, the White House, and the public. It was their answer to overcoming the hurdle of it looking like influence peddling.

But critics argue the anonymous strategy only begs the question and makes things appear even more secretive, if not deviant.

The Bergès Gallery's Washington, D.C., attorney William Pittard has been sent letters seeking answers.

He wrote back March 24, according to the Post, to correct alleged "inaccuracies" that Bergès is obstructing congressional oversight, calling it potential "constitutional overreach."

"Mr. Bergès did not convey a refusal to respond or cooperate," he wrote, adding Biden and his attorney Abbe David Lowell can provide "an appropriate path forward."

Other reported art to be on display will be Los Angeles painter Todd Williamson and Hisako Kobayashi.

Frankenthaler died in 2011. Elaine de Kooning, who died in 1989, was married to Willem de Kooning, the Dutch-American painter.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.

Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Hunter Biden's artwork will be featured alongside big-time artists this week at an art showing Thursday at Georges Bergès Gallery in New York.
art, hunter biden, influence peddling, gallery
300
2023-21-02
Sunday, 02 April 2023 03:21 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved