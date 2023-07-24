Dem Donor in Biden Post Bought Hunter Art

The art gallery where Hunter Biden's expensive paintings are featured sold one of his paintings to a top Democrat donor and "friend" of the Biden family, who was also named by President Joe Biden to a top commission.

According to Insider, L.A. real estate investor Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, who has given tens of thousands to the left, bought one of Hunter's pieces. Several months after Hunter's art went on sale, the president appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America's Heritage Abroad.

It is unclear if Naftali bought the artwork before or after being appointed to the commission.

According to the report, in an email discovered on his abandoned laptop, Hunter had written that he could have sway in who gets appointed to the commission.

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at the time that Hunter's paintings went on sale that "all interactions regarding the selling of art and the setting of prices will be handled by a professional gallerist adhering to the highest professional standards," and that "any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand, and the gallerist will not share information about buyers or prospective buyers, including their identities with Hunter Biden or the administration, which provides quite a level of protection and transparency."

The former head of the Office of Government Ethics under President Barack Obama, Walter Shaub, had said that the administration had essentially "outsourced government ethics to a private art dealer and they're depending on unknown art purchasers to help keep the secret," stating that "you know, on one level, I have some empathy for the President because he can't control his relatives. But on another level it just is implausible that this art from an unknown artist would be selling at this price if it didn't have the Biden name attached to it. The cachet that comes with buying this art is getting to say that you own art created by the President's son. And so it really looks like the President's son capitalizing on his father's public service."