More Than 130 Arrested Tuesday Night in D.C.

More than 130 people were arrested in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday night amid the Trump administration's federal law enforcement surge, including 30 illegal immigrants, a White House official said.

In total, 2,310 arrests have been made during the operation, according to the Department of Justice.

"D.C. today is far safer than it was a month ago thanks to President [Donald] Trump's bold leadership," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson told The Hill. "The Trump Administration looks forward to continued coordination with local leaders and encourages other Democrats to follow Mayor [Muriel] Bowser's lead,"

Trump on Tuesday ate dinner out in Washington, touting his operation.

"Here I am standing out in the middle of the street," he said. "I wouldn't have done this three months ago, four months ago, I certainly wouldn't have done it a year ago.

"This was one of the most unsafe cities in the country. Now it's as safe as there is in the country. Everybody should go out."

He also said the National Guard is working with Bowser and the policy and "the outcome is really spectacular."

Trump on Aug. 11 invoked Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act in an executive order to declare a "crime emergency" so his administration could take over the city's police force.

That order is set to expire tonight. He signed a directive for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to activate the National Guard, which remains in the city along with other federal agents.