Man Arrested in Death of Jew at Calif. Protest

Thursday, 16 November 2023 11:36 AM EST

California authorities have arrested a man in connection with the death of a Jewish protester during demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said the 50-year-old suspect was arrested Thursday and will be booked into jail in the investigation of involuntary manslaughter.

Paul Kessler, 69, died early Nov. 6 at a hospital following a Nov. 5 confrontation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Thousand Oaks, a suburb northwest of Los Angeles.

Sheriff Jim Fryhoff said subsequently that deputies determined Kessler had fallen backward and struck his head on the ground.

The pro-Palestinian demonstrator stayed at the scene and told deputies he had called 911, Fryhoff said.

Authorities did not say in a news release why an arrest was warranted. They are still seeking more video evidence in the case.

Officials have said investigators were getting conflicting information from witnesses on both sides about what took place before Kessler fell. A short video clip has surfaced showing Kessler on the ground, but no video has been released showing the actual confrontation.

Kessler was among a group of pro-Israel demonstrators who showed up at the event that was advertised as a peaceful gathering to support Palestinians. About 75 people in total were there and patrols in the area reported seeing no indication of violence 15 minutes before the altercation, officials said.

Demonstrations have been widespread and tensions are escalating in the United States as the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war.

