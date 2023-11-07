Man With Long Gun Arrested Near Capitol

Authorities arrested a man with a long gun similar in appearance to an AR-15 outside the United States Capitol on Tuesday afternoon, The New York Times reported.

The United States Capitol Police said that, although there is "no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat" in the area, officers would continue investigating the incident in Upper Senate Park.

"We just searched the area in the park that we secured. Out of an abundance of caution, we [are] going to search the suspect's belongings. Again, the suspect is in custody. Investigation [is] ongoing," the Capitol Police wrote on X.

Later in the day, police said the scene was cleared, and the road closures were reopened.

Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger then confirmed that the man is set to be charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm on Capitol grounds and potential additional counts, according to CNN.

"There is some indication that he may be dealing with some mental health issues," Manger said, adding that the man was tased after failing to drop his weapon.

No more information is available on the man, who was initially approached after an individual alerted officers of his weapon.

Senate Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., released a statement on the incident following the arrest.

"As we await more information, the safety of our members and of our staff remains of paramount importance," Jeffries explained. "Weapons of war have no place on our streets, and I am grateful to the brave members of the U.S.C.P. who acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect and protect the Capitol Hill community."