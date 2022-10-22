Pentagon Suicide Report: Decreases in All Services Except Army

The Pentagon's annual active duty military suicide report shows that the Army falls behind when it comes to a slowing trend of military suicides, the Daily Caller reports.

"[The] Army is struggling in a couple of different areas that could play into the fact that they haven't made any significant progress. They're frankly falling short," Cole Lyle, executive director of Mission Roll Call, said.

According to the Pentagon's report, the Navy, Marine Corps and Air Force each saw a decline in suicide rates in 2020 and 2021, but the Army saw a slight increase.

"We also continue efforts to improve the quality of life for service members and their families, address stigma as a barrier to seeking help, and expand our safety efforts for our service members and their families," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the report's release. "While we have made progress in these areas, we must continue to do more."