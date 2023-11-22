Army Offers Soldiers Forced Out for Refusing Vaccine Chance to Rejoin

The U.S. Army has issued letters to soldiers who were discharged over their refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, offering them the opportunity to rejoin as it faces difficulties with recruitment, The Washington Times reports.

“Following guidance from the Department of Defense, the Army rescinded its original directive to separate Soldiers based solely on a refusal to receive COVID-19 vaccinations,” reads the letter, which was signed by Army Director of Personnel Management Brig. Gen. Hope Rampy.

“As a result of the rescission of all current COVID-19 vaccination requirements, former soldiers who were involuntarily separated for their refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccination may request a correction of their military records,” the letter continues.

More than 1,900 soldiers were forcibly discharged following the 2021 vaccination mandate for all uniformed and civilian personnel. Any of those soldiers who want to return are instructed to contact a recruiter for the Army, Army Reserve, or National Guard.