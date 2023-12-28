×
Tags: army | soldiers | storage | belongings | policy | deployed

US Army Ends Policy of Storing Soldiers' Belongings

By    |   Thursday, 28 December 2023 09:30 AM EST

U.S. Army troops no longer are able to store their home goods and vehicles at no cost while they're deployed, Military.com reported.

Army Sustainment Command, which oversees logistics, discontinued the use of funds to store vehicles and other goods owned by soldiers while they are away from home for long periods of time, spokesman Sgt. Pablo Saez told the outlet.

It was not immediately clear whether funding was discontinued for all types of deployments or just for soldiers on temporary duty.

While the discontinuation of the storage policy actually occurred in October, the order was not distributed widely to soldiers or to the press.

Army G-1, which oversees personnel policy, in October said travel policies note only that a soldier's belongings "may" be stored.

An internal memo from Col. Heather Carlisle, director for support operations at Army Sustainment Command, said that meant the Army didn't have to provide storage, Military.com reported Wednesday.

"HQDA G1, the proponent for [storage] entitlements, recently determined that the Army would no longer support [storage] entitlements because there is no Army policy explicitly authorizing storage in support of soldiers deployed for contingency operations," Carlisle said in an Oct. 23 memo.

Soldiers have been authorized to store their vehicles in motor pools, which are often occupied by tactical vehicles and frequently are uncovered or not climate controlled.

After Military.com initially asked about the matter in early December, and after the move prompted widespread scorn online, the Army said it was drafting a policy that would enable storage at no cost to soldiers.

"We understand the burden this could potentially place on soldiers, and HQDA G-1 is drafting policy that would enable such storage," Saez said in a statement to Military.com.

The service has long offered vouchers for soldiers to store their belongings. During deployments, some troops have historically ended their apartment leases and rented a storage locker, subsidized by the Army, to save money on rent.

Storage of personal items and military equipment previously was in the news this year.

A Defense Department audit showed that roughly $1.8 billion in Army ground combat equipment was "deteriorating or at an increased risk of deterioration" due to improper storage, Stars and Stripes reported in October.

The online "Safe is Strong" project for military families pulls together resources from many areas aimed at keeping their infants and toddlers safe — including the safe storage of firearms, and the handling of poisons and medications, Military Times reported in September.

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


