Vets' Army-Navy Hotel Rooms Canceled to House Migrants

An untold amount of veterans planning to attend the annual Army-Navy game in December outside of Boston have had their hotel rooms canceled because Massachusetts has been overrun by illegal migrants who have the right to stay in those rooms under the state's right to shelter law.

The game is being played in Massachusetts for the first time, on Dec. 9. Army vs. Navy is usually played in Philadelphia, a neutral site, but organizers are taking the game on a four-year road trip to East Coast cities — starting with Foxborough, home of the New England Patriots.

And migrants.

"They were leasing out the hotels to the state of Massachusetts for refugees," travel agent Mark Mansbach told CBS News Boston, adding he had at least 70 reservations impacted. "I have never had a hotel take rooms back and give me nothing. They sent out cancellations and walked away. Some people have decided not to go, and others found space in Boston."

A Giri Hotel Management spokesperson told WBZ they're supporting "refugees at our hotels," not veterans.

"As a gesture of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility, we are opening our doors to those seeking refuge in our community," the statement read.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey, a Democrat, said she was "very distressed to learn that any veteran may have been moved from a hotel."

"As I understand it, those were decisions made by area hotels," Healey said.

That didn't sit well with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, himself a veteran.

"Our veterans and service academy graduates cannot find anywhere to stay for the Army-Navy Game because hotels are housing illegal aliens on the taxpayers' dime. What a farce. When I am president, the days of putting illegals aliens over Americans will be over," he posted.







