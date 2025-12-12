81 Women Expand Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Against Army Doctor

A total of 81 women have filed a civil lawsuit in Texas against U.S. Army Major Blaine McGraw, a gynecologist who faces criminal charges for allegedly surreptitiously recording patients at Fort Hood, prompting official responses from Army leadership concerning patient safety and the evaluation of Army policies.

A civil lawsuit against Army Maj. Blaine McGraw expanded this week when the women added claims accusing the gynecologist of inappropriate touching, covert filming, and other alleged misconduct during medical exams.

The development is the latest in a case already under criminal prosecution and now prompting official Army leadership statements.

McGraw, a medical officer at Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood, was charged by the Army’s Office of Special Trial Counsel with more than 50 specifications of "indecent visual recording" and related offenses involving dozens of victims, according to Army officials.

The expanded civil complaint, filed in Bell County, Texas, alleges McGraw violated state assault, sexual assault, and battery laws and harmed patients through intrusive and unnecessary exams.

Plaintiffs say McGraw took advantage of his position of trust to record intimate procedures secretly.

In published statements, Army leaders acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations and outlined steps being taken to review policies and protect patients.

Undersecretary of the Army Mike Obadal and Army Surgeon General Lt. Gen. Mary Izaguirre visited the medical center to review Defense Health Agency policies.

"Our ethical and moral imperative is to ensure deployment-ready forces while providing a safe and professional environment for all patients," Obadal said.

"I’m proud of our leaders and medical providers for the swift action taken to initiate the criminal investigation and prioritize patient safety — all of which reflects their unwavering commitment to patient care and Army readiness."

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity about internal Army leadership discussions, said Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll has been monitoring the situation "very, very closely" and dispatched the team at Fort Hood as a fact-finding mission to understand the situation "on the ground."

"It goes without saying that the allegations are abhorrent, absolutely counter to the values the Army and the military try to uphold," the official said.

The civil complaint also contends that McGraw "failed to document in her medical records that a rape kit had ever been performed," which the plaintiff’s lawyers argued interfered with subsequent criminal prosecution of an alleged assailant.

McGraw, 47, has been held in pretrial confinement in Bell County Jail since early December.

Army officials say he was suspended from patient care in October after the first allegations surfaced and that investigators began reviewing his conduct within hours of the initial complaint.

Attorneys for the women filed the expanded civil complaint shortly after the government announced criminal charges.

The lawsuit includes alleged victims from Texas and other states, reflecting a broader pattern of claims spanning McGraw’s Army career.

Defense lawyers have not publicly responded to the expanded complaint.