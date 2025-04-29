WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: army | digital | overhaul | systems | computers | antiquated | leonel garciga

Army Pursues Technical and Digital Overhaul

By    |   Tuesday, 29 April 2025 07:50 PM EDT

In a process that began in earnest last November, the U.S. Army is tackling a monumental task: overhauling its digital and technical services. The command officers involved are pushing aggressively for completion by this fall.

The New York Post reported the overhaul could offer anticipated savings of $89 million. But the price may not be as important as streamlining decades-old and antiquated systems and procedures that support personnel still must learn and navigate — even for things as basic as retrieving accurate veteran and family records.

According to the Post, Army Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga said the Army still relies on an "outdated," hands-on-paper process for those personnel records, at a cost of about $43 million a year to maintain and utilize.

Garciga told the Post that an Army review of its digital infrastructure showed it had close to 1,000 different business systems in use five years ago. That number has since dropped to less than 300. And 80 more may be eliminated within another year.

The Department of Government Efficiency has been helping with the Army systems overhaul, which Garciga said has worked well. "They have definitely been a great asset in helping us think through some problems."

The Pentagon's Digital Defense Service also has a hand in projects like this. DDS Director Jennifer Hay recently posted a podcast on the subject, and how "Technology should empower, not hinder, the mission, and with an emphasis on a user-centric approach."

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
In a process that began in earnest last November, the U.S. Army is tackling a monumental task: overhauling its digital and technical services.
army, digital, overhaul, systems, computers, antiquated, leonel garciga
240
2025-50-29
Tuesday, 29 April 2025 07:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved