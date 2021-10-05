×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: George Floyd Protests | Veterans | army | confederate | flag | germany | base

Army Probing Raising of Confederate Flag at US Base in Germany

Army Probing Raising of Confederate Flag at US Base in Germany
A confederate flag flies at half staff at Nathan Anderson Cemetery on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Ringgold, Georgia.  (Doug Strickland/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP, File)

By    |   Tuesday, 05 October 2021 01:40 PM

Military police are investigating an incident earlier this week at a U.S. military base in Germany where the national flags of the United States and the home country were removed, and a Confederate flag was raised, according to The Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, which is headquartered at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany, said an "unknown individual" stole the flags from the unit's building between Sunday night and Monday morning.

"Additionally, the Confederate battle flag was also raised on a flag pole outside of the Regimental Headquarters," said the spokesperson, Maj. John Ambelang, according to Army Times.

This flag "immediately" was taken down after it was discovered early Monday, and investigators are reviewing base-camera footage from that time.

"This criminal behavior does not align with the Army’s values. It is also a violation of the Department of Defense policy," Ambelang said. "Commanders at all echelons across 2CR engaged their soldiers at a morning formation on the seriousness of the incident.

"The regiment takes this misconduct very seriously. Should the culprit be identified; the command will take appropriate action after considering all the facts surrounding the incident."

Army Times notes that members of the far right in Germany have begun using the Confederate flag as a symbol, and one Columbus State University professor said the flag was used as a "stand-in for the Nazi swastika," which is banned from being displayed in Germany.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Military police are investigating an incident earlier this week at a U.S. military base in Germany where the national flags of the United States and the home country were removed and a Confederate flag was raised ...
army, confederate, flag, germany, base, united states
238
2021-40-05
Tuesday, 05 October 2021 01:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved