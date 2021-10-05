Army Probing Raising of Confederate Flag at US Base in Germany

Military police are investigating an incident earlier this week at a U.S. military base in Germany where the national flags of the United States and the home country were removed, and a Confederate flag was raised, according to The Washington Post.

A spokesperson for the 2nd Cavalry Regiment, which is headquartered at Rose Barracks in Vilseck, Germany, said an "unknown individual" stole the flags from the unit's building between Sunday night and Monday morning.

"Additionally, the Confederate battle flag was also raised on a flag pole outside of the Regimental Headquarters," said the spokesperson, Maj. John Ambelang, according to Army Times.

This flag "immediately" was taken down after it was discovered early Monday, and investigators are reviewing base-camera footage from that time.

"This criminal behavior does not align with the Army’s values. It is also a violation of the Department of Defense policy," Ambelang said. "Commanders at all echelons across 2CR engaged their soldiers at a morning formation on the seriousness of the incident.

"The regiment takes this misconduct very seriously. Should the culprit be identified; the command will take appropriate action after considering all the facts surrounding the incident."

Army Times notes that members of the far right in Germany have begun using the Confederate flag as a symbol, and one Columbus State University professor said the flag was used as a "stand-in for the Nazi swastika," which is banned from being displayed in Germany.