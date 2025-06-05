Army Anniversary Event in D.C. to Close Reagan Airport

The Army has been planning a huge 250th anniversary observance on June 14 in Washington. The event is expected to be large enough that Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside the nation's capital has begun cautioning airline passengers of a planned closing that evening.

The Reagan National website now displays a cautionary message: "To accommodate aircraft flyovers along the parade route, followed by a fireworks display, the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to suspend airline operations at DCA - affecting scheduled flights."

Travelers are told to consider public transportation to get around the D.C. area that day.

"Consider using Metrorail to reach the airport, and expect roadway closures off-airport that could increase travel time," the website stated.

People are also being told to watch the flyovers and fireworks from somewhere else.

"With limited garage parking capacity at DCA due to construction, event parking and fireworks viewing at the airport are strongly discouraged. Expect delays from road closures and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area."

The Army has posted information about the observance, indicating will be a weeklong affair, beginning June 7 and wrapping up on June 14 with the parade and fireworks.

The area surrounding Washington will be filled with Army personnel leading up to the anniversary event. As many as 7,000 soldiers and support staff will be staying in government office buildings.

Two dozen Army M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks will be in the parade. Each weighs about 57 metric tons. The Army plans to reinforce some streets along the parade route with metal plates to prevent damage.

President Donald Trump and family members plan to view the parade from a viewing stand near the White House.

Trump posted on Truth Social about the parade and invited Americans to the capital for the event.

"For two and a half centuries, our brave soldiers have fought, bled, and died to keep us FREE, and now we will honor them with a wonderful Parade, one that is worthy of their service and sacrifice," he wrote.

June 14 is also Trump's 79th birthday.