WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: army | anniversary | parade | reagan national airport | donald trump

Army Anniversary Event in D.C. to Close Reagan Airport

By    |   Thursday, 05 June 2025 06:30 PM EDT

The Army has been planning a huge 250th anniversary observance on June 14 in Washington. The event is expected to be large enough that Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside the nation's capital has begun cautioning airline passengers of a planned closing that evening.

The Reagan National website now displays a cautionary message: "To accommodate aircraft flyovers along the parade route, followed by a fireworks display, the Federal Aviation Administration is expected to suspend airline operations at DCA - affecting scheduled flights."

Travelers are told to consider public transportation to get around the D.C. area that day.

"Consider using Metrorail to reach the airport, and expect roadway closures off-airport that could increase travel time," the website stated.

People are also being told to watch the flyovers and fireworks from somewhere else.

"With limited garage parking capacity at DCA due to construction, event parking and fireworks viewing at the airport are strongly discouraged. Expect delays from road closures and increased pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area."

The Army has posted information about the observance, indicating will be a weeklong affair, beginning June 7 and wrapping up on June 14 with the parade and fireworks.

The area surrounding Washington will be filled with Army personnel leading up to the anniversary event. As many as 7,000 soldiers and support staff will be staying in government office buildings.

Two dozen Army M1A1 Abrams main battle tanks will be in the parade. Each weighs about 57 metric tons. The Army plans to reinforce some streets along the parade route with metal plates to prevent damage.

President Donald Trump and family members plan to view the parade from a viewing stand near the White House.

Trump posted on Truth Social about the parade and invited Americans to the capital for the event.

"For two and a half centuries, our brave soldiers have fought, bled, and died to keep us FREE, and now we will honor them with a wonderful Parade, one that is worthy of their service and sacrifice," he wrote.

June 14 is also Trump's 79th birthday.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Army has been planning a huge 250th anniversary observance on June 14 in Washington. The event is expected to be large enough that Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside the nation's capital has begun cautioning airline passengers of a planned closing.
army, anniversary, parade, reagan national airport, donald trump
343
2025-30-05
Thursday, 05 June 2025 06:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved