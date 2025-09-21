US Pauses Some Arms Sales to Europe, Citing Shortages

The U.S. has reportedly restricted various arms exports to certain European allies, citing shortages in key weapons systems.

The move comes as European nations seek to replenish stockpiles depleted by aid to Ukraine and President Donald Trump continues to press NATO allies to up their defense spending commitment to 5% of GDP.

The shift was first noted during Denmark's negotiations for a multibillion-dollar air defense system, according to a report in The Atlantic.

"We couldn’t understand why," a contractor told the outlet. "It seemed like a no-brainer, but they just weren't into it."

Denmark is escalating efforts to counter U.S. interest in Greenland, amid renewed geopolitical attention to the Arctic. The push follows comments by Trump suggesting Washington wants the island and a visit there by Vice President J.D. Vance that drew criticism in Copenhagen.

This month, Denmark staged the Arctic Light 2025 exercises in Greenland with more than 550 NATO troops from France, Germany, Norway, and Sweden — pointedly excluding U.S. forces. At the same time, Danish officials announced $253 million in new investments for infrastructure and health care to strengthen the territory's self-sufficiency and address local grievances.

Tensions with Washington have sharpened. Copenhagen summoned the top U.S. diplomat in August over alleged covert influence efforts linked to Trump allies, while Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen condemned what he called the "tone" of recent American rhetoric, warning it undermines trust.

While Washington previously supported the Denmark arms deal, U.S. officials later pulled back. Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Elbridge Colby reportedly opposed selling Patriot missile systems, saying they should be reserved for U.S. use, given limited supply.

The Pentagon has identified several weapons in short supply, with few exemptions expected. Denmark has since turned to European suppliers in its largest-ever arms purchase, worth $9.1 billion.

Analysts warn the pause could weaken NATO defenses and push allies toward alternative suppliers.

"We tell Europeans to send weapons to Ukraine and buy replacements, but then we say, 'You can’t have them,'" Mark Cancian of the Center for Strategic and International Studies said.

Colby has questioned whether exporting limited weapons stocks serves U.S. interests. Allies, still replenishing arsenals depleted by support for Ukraine, warn the move risks weakening European security and straining transatlantic relations.

"We need to ensure that scarce systems like the Patriot remain available for U.S. requirements first," Colby said, underscoring the policy shift.

Officials stressed the suspension does not apply to weapons already committed to Ukraine.

Trump has sought to bring peace between Russia and Ukraine, while Europe's Coalition of the Willing is weighing security guarantees for Ukraine — potentially including troops on the ground near the front lines with Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked the security guarantees to be de facto NATO membership, which he has long cited as the precursor for invasion of Ukraine that came during the Biden administration.