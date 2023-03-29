×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | transphobic | tweet | shooting

Arizona Gov. Press Secretary Resigns Over Tweet After Shooting

By    |   Wednesday, 29 March 2023 12:26 PM EDT

After many GOP lawmakers called for Arizona Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs' press secretary, Josselyn Berry, to be fired over her tweet suggesting the use of violence against those who disparage transgender people, Berry resigned Wednesday.

Berry late Monday posted an image on Twitter from the 1980 movie, "Gloria," showing a woman brandishing two handguns.

"Us when we see transphobes," she wrote in an accompanying post.

Berry, whose tweet was removed from Twitter for violating the site's rules, made the comment the same day six people were killed at a small private Christian school just south of downtown Nashville after a shooter opened fire inside the building of about 200 students, police said.

Police gave unclear information on the shooter's gender. For hours, police identified the shooter as a 28-year-old woman and eventually as Audrey Hale. Then at a late afternoon press conference, the police chief said that Hale was transgender. After the news conference, police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale identified.

The Arizona Freedom Caucus called for Berry's dismissal, saying that "calling for violence like this is un-American & never acceptable."

Daniel Scarpinato, spokesman for former Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, called Berry's tweet offensive and tone deaf, but also "below the dignity of the office of the governor."

"I don't think anyone, no matter your political leanings, would look at that tweet — any sane, professional person would look at that tweet and say, This is how I want one of the top advisers to the governor of my state to conduct themselves," Scarpinato said.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After many GOP lawmakers called for Arizona Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs' spokesperson to be fired over her tweet suggesting the use of violence against those who disparage transgender people, press secretary Josselyn Berry resigned Wednesday.
arizona, transphobic, tweet, shooting
258
2023-26-29
Wednesday, 29 March 2023 12:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved