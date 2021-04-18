Arizona to Start Major Audit of 2020 Presidential Election

The Arizona Senate will start a major audit of the 2021 presidential election next week, with results likely to be ready by mid-May, reports Just The News.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann told the news outlet that the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors have hindered the process and that members of the state’s GOP party have faced “sabotage” from the group.

“The Maricopa BOS has refused to allow us to perform the audit at their facilities,” Fann said, “and has gone so far as to refusing to even answer simple questions such as ‘how are the ballots sequestered?’

“It’s taken the Senate two and a half months to win in court to uphold our right to issue subpoenas for election materials and another 6 weeks of researching to select the audit team to perform the full forensic audit.”

The Arizona Senate, which faced a battle in court in order to proceed with the audit, in late March hired four companies to audit the election.