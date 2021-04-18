Tags: arizona | senate | fann | maricopa

Arizona to Start Major Audit of 2020 Presidential Election

Arizona to Start Major Audit of 2020 Presidential Election
Voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz. Arizona and Texas are both in the final stages of work on contentious pieces of state legislation to tighten voting laws. . (Matt York/AP)

By    |   Sunday, 18 April 2021 10:42 PM

The Arizona Senate will start a major audit of the 2021 presidential election next week, with results likely to be ready by mid-May, reports Just The News.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann told the news outlet that the Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors have hindered the process and that members of the state’s GOP party have faced “sabotage” from the group.

“The Maricopa BOS has refused to allow us to perform the audit at their facilities,” Fann said, “and has gone so far as to refusing to even answer simple questions such as ‘how are the ballots sequestered?’

“It’s taken the Senate two and a half months to win in court to uphold our right to issue subpoenas for election materials and another 6 weeks of researching to select the audit team to perform the full forensic audit.”

The Arizona Senate, which faced a battle in court in order to proceed with the audit, in late March hired four companies to audit the election.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Arizona Senate will start a major audit of the 2021 presidential election next week, with results likely to be ready by mid-May, reports Just The News.
arizona, senate, fann, maricopa
165
2021-42-18
Sunday, 18 April 2021 10:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved