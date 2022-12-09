Arizona Republican Party Calls for RNC Chair's Resignation

The Republican Party of Arizona (RPAZ) called on Ronna McDaniel to resign as chair of the Republican National Committee.

The RPAZ's executive committee on Thursday night unanimously passed a resolution calling for McDaniel's resignation and new RNC leadership.

The motion follows the party's disappointing overall performance in the midterm elections that was capped with Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory over Republican Herschel Walker in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff.

The RPAZ's executive committee said RNC leadership "did not successfully execute" its job this year, and noted that "the ONLY pathway to presidential victory in 2024 is through Arizona," according to the organization's Facebook post.

The executive committee also said McDaniel "publicly told members of the RNC that she would not seek another term."

"THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Arizona hereby formally calls on the resignation of Ronna Romney McDaniel as Chairwoman of the Republican National Committee and thanks her for her tireless work for the past six years," the committee resolution said.

"BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED, that the Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Arizona calls on the member of the Republican National Committee to elect new and bold leadership in the January 2023 meeting in order to recast a courageous vision to contrast with the disastrous failing policies implemented by the Biden administration."

The RPAZ urged other state GOP committees to tell members "how they expect them to vote" at the RNC reorganizational meeting in January.

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., on Wednesday said he will not run for RNC chair because McDaniel's reelection was "pre-baked."

Zeldin, who ran strong in losing last month's New York gubernatorial race, had said during the weekend that he was "seriously considering" running for the RNC position.

"RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel should not run for a 4th term," Zeldin wrote on Twitter. "I won't be running for RNC Chair at this time with McDaniel's reelection pre-baked by design, but that doesn't mean she should even be running again.

"It's time the GOP elects new leadership! It's time for fresh blood!"