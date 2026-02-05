WATCH TV LIVE

2 Killed in Police Helicopter Crash at Active Shooting Scene in Arizona

Thursday, 05 February 2026 07:38 AM EST

An Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter responding to assist officers with an active shooter situation crashed, killing both the pilot and a trooper who was a paramedic on board, authorities said.

A Ranger helicopter crew responded to assist the Flagstaff Police Department and other law enforcement agencies on Wednesday night, Sgt. Kameron Lee of the department said in a statement.

“Tragically, during the incident, the helicopter crashed, killing both the pilot and the trooper/paramedic on board,” Lee said.

The names of the trooper and pilot have not been released.

The department will be working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board on the crash investigation, Lee said. Emails seeking information on the crash were sent to both agencies early Thursday.

The department’s Air Rescue Unit is trained for various high-risk situations, including mountain and water rescues.

The suspect in the shooting suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds and was taken into custody, Lee said. No one else was injured.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


