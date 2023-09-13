Arizona Monsoon: Downs Power Lines, Damages Planes

On Tuesday night, an intense monsoon storm descended upon the Phoenix, Arizona, metropolitan area, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

This formidable weather event, which materialized around 7 p.m., traversed eastward from Phoenix to Apache Junction, unleashing relentless winds and hail. According to the National Weather Service, gusts reached extraordinary speeds, ranging from 60 to 90 miles per hour in some areas, Fox 10 Phoenix reported.

The repercussions of this disruption included toppled power lines, aircraft upended, and substantial structural damage to buildings, underscoring the havoc wrought by the storm.

According to authorities, the most severe devastation unfolded in Scottsdale, Mesa, and extended eastward towards Apache Junction.

Subsequently, a brief yet impactful round of storms swept eastward from Phoenix on Wednesday morning, ushering in a fresh onslaught of hail and rain.

As twilight descended, a subsequent wave of storms surged through the West Valley, encroaching upon the very heart of the city. Near 19th Street and Oak, reports of power lines succumbing to the storm's wrath emerged.

Twelve utility poles in a Phoenix neighborhood were felled after the preceding night's storm. In response to the extensive damage incurred, power services have been deliberately suspended in the affected area as dedicated crews labor tirelessly to mend the shattered infrastructure, according to Fox 10 Phoenix.

An eyewitness was asked to describe the effects of the storm. It was "the biggest blast you ever heard," explained one neighbor. "Like, I don't know if it was those or thunder, but it knocked my senses out. I lost sense of the situation because I've never been hit by a power line."

The East Valley bore the full force of the monsoon's fury, with Falcon Field Airport in Mesa bearing witness to the storm's wrath.

The airport's infrastructure suffered extensive devastation as the winds violently tore apart its roof, leaving two distinct structures battered. Aircraft parked outdoors faced a similar fate, as several were upended, with some even hurtling across the tarmac under the assault of the storm's ferocity.

The impact of the monsoon extended its reach to homes across the Valley, where one Scottsdale neighborhood experienced a harrowing ordeal; responders confronted a perplexing sight as they arrived at the scene near Scottsdale and McDowell roads. The storm's force was so formidable that it had ripped off a structure from the side of a home, leaving authorities initially uncertain whether they were contending with a dislocated roof or a detached carport.

"This was the craziest storm I witnessed," said resident Lesley Micuda. "Oh my God, their whole roof came off … so it was the carport from the back that went flying over all our units and landed out front."

Encouragingly, there have been no reports of injuries within the neighborhood due to the fierce storm. However, utility companies have conveyed a disconcerting assessment as they grapple with widespread power outages that have impacted tens of thousands of customers in the aftermath of Tuesday night's tumultuous weather event.