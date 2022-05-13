Arizona Now Busing Migrants to D.C.

Officials in Arizona, using Texas’ example, are busing migrants from the southern border to Washington, D.C.

The Arizona Daily Star reported the first bus arrived in the nation’s capital on Wednesday, according to C.J. Karamargin, director of communications for Gov. Doug Ducey. The bus carried 20 migrants who volunteered for the trip. Some came as far away as Uzbekistan. None were from Mexico.

Karamargin was uncertain of the cost of the program and noted it depends on how many additional volunteers take the trip. However, he said whatever the cost is, it's worth it.

“It pales in comparison to the stress on local resources,’’ he said, noting that Ducey, a Republican, expects to send the final bill to Washington for the costs.

The Dallas Morning News reported the Arizona program developed with less fanfare than one being used in Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott. The Daily Star said the news media in Arizona and Washington did not get a heads-up about the buses leaving from Arizona.

The Dallas newspaper said, so far, Arizona also has managed to avoid the taunts from President Joe Biden that were aimed at Texas' migrant transportation.

Texas has sent dozens of buses to D.C. since the state dropped off its first group of migrants April 13. Abbott said the Texas program has been “humiliating” President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, there are already plans for future buses leaving from Yuma, Arizona, according to the Daily Star.

“Many of the asylum seekers are coming in through Yuma,’’ Karamargin said.

“They are taxing the resources, stretching the resources of non-governmental organizations, community-based organizations,’’ he said. “And this situation will only get worse if Title 42 is lifted … we decided to step up and help alleviate the burden on our NGOs and get these folks closer to where they ultimately want to be.”