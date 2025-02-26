Ariz. Gov. Hobbs Creates Border Task Force

An Arizona task force is being created to assist federal and local authorities in combating Mexican cartels at the southern border.

Democrat Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday signed an executive order that creates a joint task force to expand border security operations in the state's four border counties.

Calling the initiative Operation Desert Guardian (ODG) – reminiscent of Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star launched in 20221 – Hobbs said the task force will "combat the cartels, stop drug smuggling and human trafficking, and secure Arizona's border."

The Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, the Arizona Department of Public Safety, and the Arizona Department of Homeland Security will work together to create the joint task force.

"My administration has been in contact with the federal government and local sheriffs about the Operation, its critical objectives, and our shared commitment to keeping criminals and drugs out of Arizona's communities," Hobbs said in a statement.

"I have worked productively with the federal government on Task Force SAFE and partnered with local law enforcement to deliver critical border security support, and I look forward to continued partnership on our shared border security priorities."

The governor added that ODG will build on the efforts of Task Force SAFE, a joint operation between the Arizona National Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to interdict drugs at Arizona's ports of entry.

Task Force SAFE has stopped more than 19 million fentanyl pills, 6,598 pounds of other illicit drugs, and 237 weapons from crossing the border, according to the governor's release.

ODG will be funded by leveraging a portion of the $28 million balance in the State's Border Security Fund.

Following President Donald Trump's election victory in November, Hobbs said she was willing to work with Trump's new administration on border security issues such as stopping fentanyl trafficking, but not in areas that she said could harm Arizona families such as mass deportation.

Hobbs previously created Operation Secure, which deployed the National Guard to assist local and federal enforcement in Arizona's border communities such as Nogales. The initiative assigned 170 Arizona National Guard members to counterdrug efforts statewide, including 40 at the border in Nogales.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.