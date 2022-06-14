High School Club Asks Students How They Know They're Heterosexual

An Arizona high school club in the Scottsdale Unified School District questioned students about how they know they are heterosexual.

The query by the Unitown Club was just one of a series of questions about the students’ sexuality, according to emails obtained by the Arizona Independent News Network.

The outlet noted the club’s description on the school district’s website reads: “To promote leadership, diversity, and understanding between students through discussion, dialogue and activities.”

The news network said the emails between district staff members appear to show that the program has an inordinate focus on gender identity and students’ sexuality.

The curriculum was created by the organization Anytown Learning. It lists 16 discussion questions on sexual orientation. It says the questions should be posed to minors by adults, who are not their parents. The Independent News Network noted that some of those questions include:

What do you think caused your heterosexuality?

If you’ve never slept with a person of the same sex, is it possible that you need a good gay/lesbian lover?

Why do you insist on flaunting your heterosexuality?

The Washington Examiner said that Anytown Learning describes itself as "a human relations organization dedicated to educating, embracing and empowering leaders to promote social change."

The organization adds: "Unitown is an experiential, interactive learning experience that educates, raises awareness, and amplifies the voices of high school change agents. Confronting the '-isms' in the world — racism, sexism, ageism, faithism, classism, ableism, etc. — Unitown participants begin to develop inter- and intrapersonal skills that build confidence and lay the foundation for changing systems of prejudice and discrimination at their school and in their broader community.”