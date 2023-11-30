×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | grand jury | republican | county commissioners | 2022 | election interference

Officials in Arizona Charged With 2022 Election Interference

Thursday, 30 November 2023 02:54 PM EST

An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Republican county commissioners, accusing them of felony interference and conspiracy for attempting to delay certification of the 2022 election, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has announced.

Cochise County supervisors Peggy Judd, 61, and Tom Crosby, 64, conspired to delay the certification of votes cast in Cochise County in the November 2022 general election, according to the state indictment.

The two supervisors sought delays including by requesting hand counts of ballots as they raised questions about whether county voting machines were properly certified, even though they had received legal advice that such delays would be illegal, the Arizona Republic reported.

"The repeated attempts to undermine our democracy are unacceptable," Mayes said in a statement. "I took an oath to uphold the rule of law, and my office will continue to enforce Arizona's elections laws and support our election officials as they carry out the duties and responsibilities of their offices."

An attorney for Crosby said his client was asking legitimate questions about the canvass and never intended to delay it.

"We are confident that when the facts are reviewed impartially rather than by a partisan effort under the guise of law enforcement, Mr. Crosby will be fully vindicated of any charges. There was no crime here of interference or any conspiracy either," attorney Dennis Wilenchik said in an email.

Judd did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

If convicted, the county commissioners face a penalty of up to 2 1/2 years in prison and a $150,000 fine, the Arizona Republic said.

The tactic of questioning certification of voting machines was also used by supporters of former President Donald Trump following the 2020 presidential election as part of his false claim that election fraud put Joe Biden in the White House. Trump now faces federal and Georgia state charges over his efforts to undo his election defeat. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An Arizona grand jury on Wednesday indicted two Republican county commissioners, accusing them of felony interference and conspiracy for attempting to delay certification of the 2022 election, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has announced. Cochise County supervisors...
arizona, grand jury, republican, county commissioners, 2022, election interference
316
2023-54-30
Thursday, 30 November 2023 02:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved