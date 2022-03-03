Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Will Not Run for US Senate in 2022

In a letter to donors on Thursday, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey announced he will not run for U.S. Senate this year.

The Arizona Republic reports that Ducey's announcement ends the effort by local and national GOP leaders and affluent donors to recruit him for the race against Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., whose reelection could determine control of the evenly split upper chamber.

"If you’re going to run for public office, you have to really want the job," Ducey wrote in his single-page letter sent to donors early Thursday. "Right now, I have the job I want, and my intention is to close my years of service to Arizona with a very productive final legislative session and to help elect Republican governors across the country in my role as chairman of the Republican Governors Association."

The former CEO of Cold Stone Creamery, Ducey is a prolific fundraiser who won the backing of Arizona's business community and attracted wealthy donors from across the country in both his bids for governor, the Republic reports.

Ducey's decision to certify Arizona's 2020 presidential election for President Joe Biden, a Democrat, raised the ire of former President Donald Trump, complicating a clear path to the GOP nomination.

Trump warned in mid-February that his strongest supporters would not back a senatorial campaign by Ducey.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Ducey "would be a star candidate" for the 2022 election; Trump disagreed.

"MAGA will never accept RINO Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona running for the U.S. Senate — So save your time, money, and energy, Mitch!" Trump said in a statement.

Despite Ducey's campaigning with Trump in 2020, and offering advice on how to win the state, the former president failed to secure Arizona's 11 electoral votes, losing by less than 11,000 votes.

Trump’s claims of widespread fraud in Arizona damaged the governor's relationship with the man still considered the biggest mover and shaker within the GOP.

A Republican-backed review of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County, Arizona's largest county, ended in late September without proof supporting Trump's claims of a stolen election.

Arizona voters first elected Ducey to a four-year term in 2014 and he won reelection by a wide margin in 2018. Term limits prevent him from seeking another term.

In the letter to donors, Ducey didn't reveal what his next job might be, but said he would discuss it with his wife, Angela.

"I’m going to dedicate 100% of my energy to fulfilling the commitments I’ve made, both to the citizens of Arizona and to my colleagues at the RGA [Republican Governors Association]," he said. "Angela and I will decide what comes next after that."