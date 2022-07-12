Newsmax Holding Key Debate for Arizona Senate Hopefuls

Newsmax will host a debate with Arizona Republican candidates for the Senate on Wednesday.

The live debate will be at 6 p.m. MST (9 p.m. ET), 7 p.m. MDT, at the Madison Center for the Arts in Phoenix.

Moderating the debate will be Newsmax anchor John Bachman.

Those participating in the debate include candidates Jim Lamon, Blake Masters, and Mick McGuire.

According to Politico, Arizona is one of the states that will determine control of the Senate as Republicans look to take over the seat now held by Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat.

Politico in May described Kelly as one of the most vulnerable senators up for reelection this year.

The RealClearPolitics poll average shows Masters ahead in the race with 27.7%, followed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich with 17.7%, 15% for Lamon, and 5% for McGuire.

The debate will be broadcast over the Newsmax channel now available on all major cable news systems and OTT streaming platforms.

The Newsmax debate will also be rebroadcast on Newsmax that same night at 9 p.m. MST, and again the following weekend.

"People across Arizona are hungry to learn about the Republican candidates as they make their choice in this critical primary,” said Chris Ruddy, Newsmax CEO. "Newsmax is glad to be actively involved across the nation in a series of debate and town hall events to further voter awareness."

