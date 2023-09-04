Arizona Cops: Drunk Man Lets Kid Drive, Gets Arrested

An Arizona man was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated DUI after his 10-year-old son was pulled over while driving his father's pickup truck.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the truck was reported "weaving and speeding" throughout Loop 101 in eastern Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Subsequently, police officers found Alvaro Ovando Alvarez, 49, in the passenger seat.

He is facing charges of endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.