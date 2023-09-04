×
Tags: arizona | crime | drunk | kid | drive | dui | arrested

Arizona Cops: Drunk Man Lets Kid Drive, Gets Arrested

Monday, 04 September 2023 10:03 PM EDT

An Arizona man was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated DUI after his 10-year-old son was pulled over while driving his father's pickup truck.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the truck was reported "weaving and speeding" throughout Loop 101 in eastern Phoenix on Saturday afternoon.

Subsequently, police officers found Alvaro Ovando Alvarez, 49, in the passenger seat.

He is facing charges of endangerment, having an open container of alcohol, and unlawfully permitting a minor to drive.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
An Arizona man was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated DUI after his 10-year-old son was pulled over while driving his father's pickup truck.
2023-03-04
Monday, 04 September 2023 10:03 PM
