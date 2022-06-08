Rep. Debbie Lesko: Left Media Smears Me for Ex-husband 40 Years Ago

Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., has spoken out against The Arizona Republic's investigative report into the congresswoman's supposed past, specifically a period in which she apparently experienced domestic violence.

"The events in question happened nearly 40 years ago and are part of a dark time in my past when I was married to an abusive, con-artist ex-husband who often threatened to kill me and steal our young daughter ... I cannot believe that the Arizona Republic continues to revictimize me by bringing up this terrible situation."

One passage from the Republic piece reads:

"The fuller story reveals a decade spent alongside a career criminal, with their lives cycling between temporary comfort in a new location to a hasty exit ahead of creditors or police. ... New details uncovered by The Republic include her status as a key witness to her then-husband's felonies in Scottsdale, financial problems in New Mexico, more than a dozen payouts to her business customers from an Arizona fund to cover derelict contractors, and multiple pleas to judges for mercy for her then-husband and business partner."

The timing of the Republic's article coincides with Lesko taking aim at the Biden administration, via Twitter, for its handling of inflation, the sluggish economy, the baby formula shortage, record-high gas prices, immigration concerns at the United States-Mexico border, and powerful narcotics, such as fentanyl, pouring into states from outside the country.

This flurry of recent Lesko Tweets covers less than 48 hours:

Tweet #1

"In President Biden's economy, nearly EVERYTHING costs more, and that's IF you can find it in stock!"

Tweet #2

"It is UNFATHOMABLE that parents are struggling to find formula to feed their babies because the Biden Administration failed to act. This crisis should have been addressed MONTHS ago!"

Tweet #3

"Due to President Biden's war on American energy, diesel prices have gone up 75% in just ONE year! This rise in diesel is crushing American producers, shippers, and truckers."

Tweet #4

"Wages are not keeping up with inflation. Americans are being forced to make sacrifices across the board, from rent to gas to groceries, because of the inflation crisis."

Tweet #5

"When President Biden took office, the average price of gas was $2.39 per gallon.

"Today, it's $4.92 per gallon.

"The national average for gas has risen every single day for TWO WEEKS. Democrats must STOP their war on energy and unleash American energy production!"

Tweet #6

"A migrant caravan with nearly 10,000 individuals is headed to our border. This is a direct result of the Biden Administration's open border policies that incentivize illegal immigration. A country without secure borders is not a country at all!"

Tweet #7

"Americans aren't buying President Biden's inflation blame game. They know that President Biden's disastrous economic policies are responsible for the inflation crisis."

Tweet #8

"1,292 pounds of FENTANYL were seized at our southern border in April. Fentanyl is responsible for killing over 100,000 Americans last year.

"The #BidenBorderCrisis has deadly consequences for Americans, but President Biden still REFUSES to address this crisis."

Congresswoman Lesko first took office in the House chamber in 2018, after winning a special election that same year, thus filling the vacant seat of Trent Franks, R-Ariz.

And in 2020, Lesko easily won her reelection bid in Arizona's 8th District, crushing her Democratic Party challenger Michael Muscato by more than 19 percentage points.