Arizona Lawmakers Advance Ban on Sharia Law

Arizona lawmakers are moving forward with legislation aimed at preventing courts from considering Sharia law, as a Senate panel voted to advance a measure supporters say is necessary to protect constitutional rights.

The Senate Committee on Federalism voted to advance Senate Bill 1018, which would explicitly bar Arizona courts from recognizing Sharia law. State law already prohibits courts from applying foreign law, but Republicans say the added language provides clarity and protection.

"We've seen examples nationwide where foreign laws have been invoked to justify outcomes that would never pass muster under U.S. constitutional standards, outcomes that undermine equal protection, due process, freedom of speech, or the rights of women and children and families in inheritance disputes," said bill sponsor Sen. Janae Shamp, R-Surprise.

"Arizona should not wait for a high-profile case to arise on our doorstep," she said. "Prevention is a far, far better cure."

Sharia law refers to Islamic religious principles that govern personal conduct, including marriage, divorce, inheritance, and criminal punishment. Supporters of the bill argue some interpretations conflict with U.S. constitutional protections, particularly regarding women's rights.

Concerns raised during the hearing included testimony from Jeff Schwartz, a private citizen who spoke about a proposed north Phoenix development referred to as "Qatar City."

While documents presented to lawmakers did not reference religion, Schwartz said he was told the community could be governed by Sharia law.

"Sharia law, by definition, is not merely a set of personal beliefs," Schwartz said. "We cannot allow creation of enclaves where alternative legal systems are encouraged, tolerated or quietly implemented."

More than a dozen states have enacted laws barring courts from applying Sharia or foreign law, arguing such measures protect constitutional rights. Kansas, Louisiana, Tennessee, South Dakota, Alabama, Arizona, and Texas have passed restrictions.

Oklahoma voters approved a Sharia ban in 2010, later blocked by federal courts and replaced with broader foreign-law language. Republicans say courts must never recognize religious legal systems in the U.S.

In Arizona, Sen. Mark Finchem, R-Prescott, voted for the bill but questioned whether such a community could legally override state or federal law. Still, he expressed concern about judicial discretion.

"I have just about lost faith in the court system in the United States," Finchem said. "It only takes one judge to allow that jurisprudence to seep in."

The measure now heads to the Senate Rules Committee for constitutional review before it can advance to the full Senate.