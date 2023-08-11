×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: arizona | 2024 | ballot | no labels

Ariz. Judge Rules No Labels Party Can Stay on '24 Ballot

By    |   Friday, 11 August 2023 07:26 PM EDT

An Arizona judge on Thursday ruled that the independent No Labels Party can stay on the 2024 presidential election ballot, a move some Democrats fear will give Donald Trump a path to a second term.

Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Katherine Cooper wrote in a decision dated Monday that Secretary of State Adrian Fontes properly recognized No Labels as a political party earlier this year. She rejected Democratic claims that there were deficiencies in the paperwork No Labels filed but said she may allow Democrats to refile the lawsuit with new arguments.

So far, No Labels appears to have secured a place on the ballot in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, and Utah.

"This is an important win for American democracy and a testament to the power of over 41,000 Arizona voters who signed to give No Labels ballot access in Arizona," No Labels leaders Benjamin Chavis Jr. and Jay Nixon said in a statement. 

The stakes are especially high in Arizona, a battleground state where Democratic President Joe Biden won in 2020 by a little over 10,000 votes, less than one-half a percentage point. Biden won two other states by less than 1 percentage point.

The Arizona Democratic Party has filed a separate complaint with the secretary of state's office looking to force No Labels to disclose its donors or lose its status as a political party.

"We are, as always, evaluating all of our options and will continue to fight to protect Arizonans' right to know who is bankrolling this organization as they inject themselves into our elections," Morgan Dick, executive director of the Arizona Democratic Party, said in a text message.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
An Arizona judge on Thursday ruled that the independent No Labels Party can stay on the 2024 presidential election ballot, a move some Democrats fear will give Donald Trump a path to a second term.
arizona, 2024, ballot, no labels
283
2023-26-11
Friday, 11 August 2023 07:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved