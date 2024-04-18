WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: argentina | nato | partner | status

Argentina Seeks NATO Partner Status Amid Pivot to West

Thursday, 18 April 2024 03:14 PM EDT

Argentina has asked NATO to become one of the security alliance's "global partners," Defense Minister Luis Petri said on Thursday, as the government eyes stronger ties with the United States and the European Union.

Argentina on Tuesday announced it was purchasing 24 U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, a deal backed by Washington.

Petri met with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and gave him a letter expressing Argentina's interest in becoming a partner, the minister wrote on messaging platform X.

According to NATO, global partners cooperate with alliance members, for example through intelligence sharing and participating in military operations.

NATO's current global partners include Australia, Colombia, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Argentina has asked NATO to become one of the security alliance's "global partners," Defense Minister Luis Petri said Thursday, as the government eyes stronger ties with the United States and the European Union. Argentina on Tuesday announced it was purchasing 24 ...
argentina, nato, partner, status
120
2024-14-18
Thursday, 18 April 2024 03:14 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved