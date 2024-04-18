Argentina Seeks NATO Partner Status Amid Pivot to West

Argentina has asked NATO to become one of the security alliance's "global partners," Defense Minister Luis Petri said on Thursday, as the government eyes stronger ties with the United States and the European Union.

Argentina on Tuesday announced it was purchasing 24 U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets from Denmark, a deal backed by Washington.

Petri met with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization's Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana and gave him a letter expressing Argentina's interest in becoming a partner, the minister wrote on messaging platform X.

According to NATO, global partners cooperate with alliance members, for example through intelligence sharing and participating in military operations.

NATO's current global partners include Australia, Colombia, Iraq, Japan, South Korea, Mongolia, New Zealand and Pakistan.