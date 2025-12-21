US Ambassador to Argentina Backs Milei, Says Latin America 'Waking Up'

The U.S. ambassador to Argentina, Peter Lamelas, used his first extensive interview since arriving in Buenos Aires to deliver a clear political and economic message: Washington is firmly aligned with President Javier Milei's government and sees Argentina as a key partner in a broader regional shift away from left-wing politics and toward pro-market conservatism.

Speaking with Infobae a month and a half after taking up his post, Lamelas emphasized that U.S. support for Milei goes beyond personal affinity between leaders.

"This is more than a personal relationship," he said, referring to the bond between President Donald Trump and the Argentine president. "We share the same Western values. We believe in democracy and freedom."

Lamelas, a 67-year-old Cuban-born physician and businessman, framed Milei's rise as part of a deeper political awakening in Argentina and across Latin America.

Referring to the recent national election victory of Milei's La Libertad Avanza, Lamelas said the result showed that "the Argentine people have awakened."

He extended that idea to the region, arguing that voters are increasingly rejecting leftist and statist models.

"The people are waking up after so many years under leftist governments," he said, adding that many now see pro-market capitalism as the only sustainable path to development.

At the same time, the ambassador stressed the need for political pragmatism.

While praising Milei's reform agenda, he cautioned that governance in Argentina requires broad cooperation.

"The government has to collaborate with everyone, including governors and people who disagree with them," Lamelas said, underlining his respect for Argentina's federal system and the importance of provincial leaders.

That approach is reflected in his own plans. Lamelas said he intends to travel widely across the country to meet governors and promote U.S. investment beyond Buenos Aires.

"The governors matter, they're key, and we have to negotiate with them," he said, explaining that attracting American industry to the provinces will be a central part of his mission.

On the economic front, Lamelas was unequivocal about Washington's backing.

Asked about recent U.S. financial assistance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's role, he replied: "The United States supports Argentina and will do everything necessary for Argentina to move forward and develop economically."

He expressed confidence that Milei's reforms would reduce the need for future emergency support, while predicting that a new trade agreement between the two countries would boost investment, jobs, and economic alignment.

The ambassador also highlighted growing defense cooperation, including Argentina's purchase of F-16 fighter jets, Stryker armored vehicles, and P-3 Orion aircraft.

While the jets symbolize sovereignty, he said the patrol aircraft play a critical role in protecting Argentine resources, particularly against illegal Chinese fishing.

On China more broadly, Lamelas drew a sharp contrast between democratic market economies and what he described as opaque, state-controlled Chinese business practices, warning against dumping and unfair competition.

Beyond Argentina, Lamelas placed Milei within a continental political realignment.

The ambassador cited recent conservative victories in countries such as Chile and Bolivia as evidence of a trend.

According to Lamelas, disillusionment with left-wing governments and the exhaustion of redistributionist models are driving voters toward leaders who emphasize work, markets, and fiscal discipline.

He credited the leadership of Trump and Milei for setting an example others want to follow.

Lamelas also addressed issues ranging from press freedom to regional authoritarianism. He was blunt in his criticism of regimes like Venezuela, which he called hostile to free expression, and expressed hope for democratic change there and eventually in Cuba, his country of birth.

"I have a hope in my heart that one day we will have a free Cuba," he said.