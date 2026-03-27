Arctic Sea Ice Levels Match Low Winter Peak

Arctic sea ice appears to have reached its winter maximum at one of the lowest levels on record, according to the National Snow and Ice Data Center.

Scientists said the reading is preliminary but indicates the region is entering the warmer months with less ice than typical.

The center said the ice likely peaked March 15 at 14.29 million square kilometers (5.52 million square miles).

That level matches 2025 for the lowest winter maximum in the satellite record, which dates to 1979.

Researchers said the figure continues a long-term downward trend in Arctic sea ice.

Walt Meier, a senior research scientist at the center, said the low level gives "a head start to the spring and summer melt season."

The center also said the 2026 peak is well below the average recorded between 1981 and 2010.

Sea ice plays a key role in regulating Arctic temperatures by reflecting sunlight.

With less ice, darker ocean water absorbs more heat.

Scientists said the low starting point does not guarantee a record-low summer minimum.

They noted, however, that seasonal weather patterns will still influence how much ice melts.

The report coincided with unusually high March temperatures in parts of North America.

NASA's Earth Observatory said several areas exceeded 100 degrees Fahrenheit in March.

National Weather Service data showed Yuma, Arizona, reached a record 109 degrees on March 20.

NASA also reported temperatures of up to 112 degrees in parts of Arizona and California that same day.

The Associated Press reported that heat records were also set in parts of Mexico, Australia, northern Africa, and northern Europe.

A rapid analysis by World Weather Attribution said the western North America heat spell would have been "virtually impossible without human-induced climate change."

The group noted that its findings are based partly on forecast data and were released while the event was still in progress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.