Jim Caviezel, Raymond Arroyo to Headline Cincy Conference

Keynote speakers Raymond Arroyo — a Fox News contributor — and actor Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus Christ in "The Passion of Christ" will headline the Cincinnati Men's Conference on April 2.

The theme of this year's event at the 12,000-seat Fifth Third Arena on the campus of the University of Cincinnati is headlined "Evil Prevails When Good Men Do Nothing."

"This year's Cincinnati Men's Conference will be bigger and better than ever," organizer Joe Condit wrote in a statement. "We have two of the nation's most high-profile faithful Catholics speaking to men, inviting them to draw closer to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. We're inviting men of all denominations to join us on April 2."

Archbishop Dennis Schnurr has given his approval to have priests administer the sacraments during the conference. He also is allowing all Catholic men to attend the conference as they wish.

"The archbishop has been nothing but supportive of the men's conference in the past and plans to be in the future," Condit said.

The Cincinnati Men's Conference is intended "for all men regardless of denomination or where they are in their faith journey."

An earlier version of this story referenced a Jan. 3 letter to priests that claimed Schnurr had denounced "divisive political positions" and "the primary speakers carry significant baggage."

"An alert went out earlier today prematurely, which we sincerely apologize for and completely retract," Condit wrote in a statement. "We look forward to putting on many effective men's conferences in the future with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati."