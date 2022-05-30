SF Archbishop Who Barred Pelosi From Communion Passed Over for Cardinal Role

The San Francisco archbishop who banned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from taking Communion has been passed over for a cardinal assignment, the Washington Examiner reports.

Two weeks ago, Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone said Pelosi would ''not be admitted'' to Communion unless and until the California Democrat publicly repudiates ''support for abortion rights'' and goes to confession ''for her cooperation in this evil.''

He made the decision ''after numerous attempts to speak with her to help her understand the grave evil she is perpetrating, the scandal she is causing and the danger to her own soul she is risking.''

He also said he found ''no pleasure whatsoever in fulfilling'' his pastoral duty.

"Speaker Pelosi remains our sister in Christ,'' he added. ''Her advocacy for the care of the poor and vulnerable elicits my admiration. I assure you that my action here is purely pastoral, not political. I have been very clear in my words and actions about this."

Pope Francis instead elected Bishop Robert McElroy of San Diego to become a cardinal, a move celebrated by Cordileone.

''Cardinal-elect McElroy is a native San Franciscan who was ordained a priest for the Archdiocese of San Francisco in 1980,'' Cordileone said in a statement. ''He served at several parishes, including St. Cecilia, St. Pius X, and St. Gregory. He was an auxiliary bishop here in the Archdiocese from 2010-2015 before being appointed to lead the Diocese of San Diego where he has served ever since. We send congratulations to Cardinal-elect McElroy.''