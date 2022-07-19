×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: archaeology | science | gender | race

Report: Activists Push to End Classifying Ancient Human Remains by Gender

Report: Activists Push to End Classifying Ancient Human Remains by Gender

(Elena Miroshnichenko/Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 July 2022 08:59 PM EDT

Some activists are attempting to end the archaeological practice of classifying the gender of ancient human remains, calling it "a disservice to people who do not clearly fit the gender binary."

On Monday, The College Fix reported that the progressive group called the Trans Doe Task Force is at the forefront of seeking to encourage scientists to find new ways of discerning a human fossil's gender apart from biology.

"We propose a gender-expansive approach to human identification by combing missing and unidentified databases looking for contextual clues such as decedents wearing clothing culturally coded to a gender other than their assigned sex," the group mission statement read.

"We maintain our own database of missing and unidentified people who we have determined may be transgender or gender-variant, as most current database systems do not permit comparison of missing to unidentified across different binary sex categories," it added.

The niche advocacy issue gained widespread attention after a now-deleted thread from Emma Palladino, a master's degree candidate at Montreal University, went viral on July 4.

In the thread, Palladino asserted that "archaeologists are acutely aware of how culturally and spatially relative the concepts of sex, gender, and identity are."

"While a bioarchaeologist might identify a set of remains as 'probably female,' it is understood that the gender of an individual is never necessarily the same as their sex, and that gender is a whole spectrum we've barely begun to unpack."

The outlet also noted that an even larger contingent of progressive archaeologists is pushing for an end to classifying the race of human remains. A study from Binghamton University released earlier this year argues as much.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Some activists are attempting to end the archaeological practice of classifying the gender of ancient human remains, calling it "a disservice to people who do not clearly fit the gender binary."
archaeology, science, gender, race
273
2022-59-19
Tuesday, 19 July 2022 08:59 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved