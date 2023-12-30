QB Arch Manning Staying With Texas in 2024

Arch Manning plans to return to Texas for his sophomore season in 2024, even if Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers opts to come back to Austin instead of entering the NFL draft.

Seated on the metal benches on the sideline at the Superdome where his grandpa, Archie Manning, has his No. 8 hanging from the rafters in New Orleans, prized freshman quarterback Arch Manning said he's been taking all of the backup reps as Texas finalizes practice preparation for the Sugar Bowl on Monday.

A New Orleans native, Arch Manning is the oldest son of Cooper Manning and nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning. He said he took Ewers to his house this week and his mom provided a home-cooked meal during a brief break in the College Football Playoff semifinal practice and meeting schedule.

Texas offensive coordinator Kyle Flood said Manning is showing progress with increased practice reps during bowl preparation. During the 2023 season, Maalik Murphy was the primary backup to Ewers and Manning filled the No. 3 role. Murphy transferred to Duke with writing on the wall about Manning's future role.

"He approaches everything like he's the starting quarterback," Flood said of Manning. "And I think that's the key, whenever you're in a reserve role, to being ready whenever you're called upon.

"We've got a ton of confidence in Arch."

Ewers is regarded as a likely first-round pick if he opts to leave for the 2024 NFL Draft. If he returns, competition with Manning for the starting spot could be fierce.

"You can just tell that he wants to learn as much as he can," Ewers said. "He's always asking questions, just trying to do his best. I think he understands the opportunity he has in front of him, and he's definitely not going to waste it."