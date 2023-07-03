Arab Nations Condemn Israeli Strike on West Bank

Palestinians and three Arab countries with normalized ties with Israel — Jordan, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates — condemned Monday's Israeli strike on the West Bank, as did the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' statement issued a "complete rejection of the repeated Israeli attacks and incursions against Palestinian cities, resulting in innocent civilian casualties due to the use of excessive and indiscriminate force, and a flagrant violation of the provisions of international law and international legitimacy, especially the International humanitarian law that imposes clear and concise commitments."

Jordanian foreign ministry spokesperson Sinan al-Majali said the attack "constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law and obligations of the [Israeli] occupation."

League of Arab States Secretary-Gen. Ahmed Gheit tweeted his condemnation.

"The bombing of cities and camps by planes, the bulldozing of houses and roads, is a collective punishment and revenge that will only lead to further detonation of the situation," the translation of the tweet read. "I appeal to the advocates of peace in the world to intervene immediately to stop this ominous and criminal process."

Lynn Hastings, the U.N. humanitarian coordinator in the Palestinian areas, said on Twitter that she was "alarmed by scale of Israeli forces operation" and noted the airstrikes in a densely populated refugee camp. She said the U.N. was mobilizing humanitarian aid.

UNRWA, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees, said many camp residents were in need of food, drinking water, and milk powder.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said at least eight Palestinians were killed and 50 people were wounded, 10 critically. The dead were identified as young men and Palestinian youths, including a 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-olds.

Separately, a 21-year-old Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire near the West Bank city of Ramallah, the ministry said.

The Jenin camp and an adjacent town of the same name have been a flashpoint since Israeli-Palestinian violence began escalating in spring 2022.

Israel says it has stepped up activity because the Palestinian Authority is too weak to maintain quiet. It also accuses its archenemy Iran of funding militant groups involved in the fighting.

Palestinians reject such claims, saying the violence is a natural response to 56 years of occupation, including stepped-up settlement construction by Israel's government and increased violence by Jewish settlers.

Jenin was a major friction point in the last Palestinian uprising.

In 2002, days after a Palestinian suicide bombing during a large Passover gathering killed 30 people, Israeli troops launched a massive operation in the camp. For eight days and nights, they fought militants street by street, using armored bulldozers to destroy rows of homes, many of which had been booby-trapped.

Monday's raid came two weeks after another violent confrontation in Jenin that included the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl and after the military said a pair of rockets were fired from the area last week.

Islamic Jihad, a militant group with a large presence in Jenin, threatened to launch attacks from its Gaza Strip stronghold if the fighting dragged on. Lebanon's militant Hezbollah group also made threats, saying the Palestinians have "many alternatives and means that will make the enemy regret its acts."

Hezbollah fought a monthlong war against Israel in 2006.

More than 130 Palestinians have been killed this year in the West Bank, part of more than a yearlong spike in violence that has seen some of the worst bloodshed in the area in nearly two decades.

Israel said the raids are meant to beat back militants. The Palestinians say such violence is inevitable in the absence of any political process with Israel and increased West Bank settlement construction and violence by extremist settlers.

Israel says most of those killed have been militants, but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and people uninvolved in confrontations have also died.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and the Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians seek those territories for their hoped-for independent state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.