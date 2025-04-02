Amazon, AppLovin Bid for TikTok as Trump Weighs Options

President Donald Trump is expected to be briefed Wednesday on proposals to keep TikTok operational in the United States, as several bidders — including the tech company AppLovin and the e-commerce giant Amazon — emerge ahead of an April 5 deadline to sell or shut down the video-sharing platform, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The mobile technology company AppLovin has submitted a formal bid for TikTok and has held discussions with casino mogul Steve Wynn about potentially backing the offer, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company is positioning itself as a solution to the administration’s national security concerns, with a pitch that emphasizes its use of artificial intelligence and its potential to create jobs and spur economic growth.

AppLovin, valued at $100 billion, joins a crowded field of suitors vying for the application owned by China-based ByteDance. The Trump administration has cited national security risks tied to Chinese ownership and set the April 5 deadline for a resolution.

According to sources familiar with the plan, Trump will be presented with a framework under which a consortium led by the cloud computing firm Oracle and joined by other U.S. investors could acquire TikTok.

The private equity firms Silver Lake and Blackstone are also reportedly discussing participation in the proposed deal.

Amazon, meanwhile, made a surprise late bid for TikTok, sending an offer letter addressed to Vice President JD Vance and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, people briefed on the matter said.

Despite the bid, the White House reportedly does not view Amazon’s offer as likely to move forward.

The negotiations come as the Trump administration prepares to unveil a new set of broad tariffs, further complicating the geopolitical landscape surrounding the deal.

China has indicated it may be open to approving a TikTok transaction but considers it part of a broader set of issues in ongoing talks with Washington, including tariffs, according to people familiar with China’s position.

Wednesday’s meeting will include top administration officials including Vance, Lutnick, national security adviser Mike Waltz and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. The final structure of any TikTok deal, including how the company would operate under new ownership, remains under discussion.

The high-stakes negotiations come amid a renewed push by Trump to assert greater control over Chinese technology companies operating in the U.S. while promoting domestic innovation. ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, has not commented publicly on the bidding process.

With the deadline looming and multiple proposals on the table, Trump’s decision this week is expected to chart the course for the app’s future in the U.S. — and potentially signal the direction of broader U.S.-China tech policy.