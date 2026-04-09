Apple to Close First Unionized US Store

Apple said Thursday that it will shut down its retail store in Towson, Maryland, the first of its U.S. locations where retail employees successfully unionized in 2022.

The iPhone maker described the decision as "difficult," citing the departure of several retailers and worsening conditions at the Towson Town Center mall as key reasons for the closure.

Apple said Towson employees will be eligible to apply for open roles at the company.

In 2022, more than 100 Apple workers in Towson voted to join the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) union, marking a milestone for unionization at major U.S. corporations such as Amazon.com and Starbucks.

Around the same time, a similar union drive in Atlanta was withdrawn, with Apple workers alleging intimidation.

The IAM Union said Thursday that it is "outraged" by Apple's decision to close the store, and that it was exploring all legal options.

"Apple's claim that the collective bargaining agreement prevents relocation is simply false and raises serious concerns that this closure is a cynical attempt to bust the union," the union said.

Apple also plans to shutter stores at Trumbull Mall in Connecticut and the North County Mall in California, with employees continuing their roles at nearby Apple Retail stores.