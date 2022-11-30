×
Tags: apple | tim cook | elon musk | twitter | app store

Musk: Twitter-Apple Misunderstanding Resolved

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Wednesday, 30 November 2022 09:03 PM EST

Twitter's new owner, Elon Musk, took to his social media platform on Wednesday to express how a misunderstanding had been resolved regarding rumors of Apple pulling Twitter from its App Store.

"Thanks," Musk tweeted to Apple's CEO Tim Cook, "for taking me around Apple's beautiful HQ."

The SpaceX CEO then tweeted out that he had a "good conversation" with Cook, adding that "[a]mong other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so."

Wednesday, 30 November 2022 09:03 PM
