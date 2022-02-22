Apple to Offer Gender-Neutral Siri Voice

Apple's newest version of its iOS operating system is unveiling a new Siri voice that is neither clearly male nor clearly female.

Apple began offering Siri voice options from Black voice actors last year, and now it is providing gender-neutral options for its artificial intelligence voice, Axios reported Tuesday.

''We're excited to introduce a new Siri voice for English speakers, giving users more options to choose a voice that speaks to them,'' Apple's statement to Axios read. ''Millions of people around the world rely on Siri every day to help get things done, so we work to make the experience feel as personalized as possible.''

Beta versions of Apple's iOS 15.4, which was released to developers and the public Tuesday, has a new option number 5 on the Siri user-interface menu, according to the report.

Siri, once defaulting to a woman's voice, is now having users pick their voice preference.

The new gender-neutral voice was recorded by a member of the LGBTQ+ community, Apple confirmed to Axios, without providing further detail.