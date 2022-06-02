×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: apple | retail staff

Apple to Improve Working Hours for Retail Staff

Apple to Improve Working Hours for Retail Staff
(Getty)

Thursday, 02 June 2022 06:39 PM

Apple Inc will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.

The company told staff at some stores that scheduling changes will take effect in coming months, the report said, quoting workers. The changes will include extending the minimum time period between shifts to 12 hours from 10 hours.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last week, the iPhone maker told Reuters it will raise pay for its U.S. employees to $22 per hour or more.

The Cupertino, California-based company, known for its reticent culture, was last year criticized online for its working conditions by some current and former workers.

In April, workers at Apple's Atlanta store filed a petition to hold a union election, seeking to become the company's first U.S. store to unionize amid a wave of labor activity at other major firms.

Meanwhile, Microsoft Corp said on Thursday it will not resist unionization efforts by its employees as it recognizes their legal right to choose to form or join a union.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Apple Inc will make work schedules for retail staff flexible amid a push towards unionization, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing sources.
apple, retail staff
180
2022-39-02
Thursday, 02 June 2022 06:39 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved