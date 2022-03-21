Apple Users Left Frustrated by Widespread Service Outage

Many popular Apple services were experiencing a widespread outage on Monday afternoon, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks website outages.

The tracking site reported a spike in user reports for Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV+, iCloud, the App Store, the Apple Store, iMessage and the “Find My Phone” service.

“Can’t make purchases, download apps, update phone,” one user wrote on DownDetector.

Another user, who was making a delivery run for DoorDash when the problems started, found themselves lost when Apple Maps went down.

“In the middle of doordashing when Apple Maps decides to stop working,” they wrote. “Pretty messed up since I’m new to this state and am now stranded until it starts working again. Tried downloading google maps, won’t even download. Tried talking to Apple support, says their having issues.”

The glitches began shortly before 1 p.m. ET, with 1,337 outages reported on DownDetector at 1:04 p.m. ET.

Apple’s “System Status” page confirmed outages for multiple services as of 1:45 p.m. ET, and several messages on the page said the company was investigating the cause and that service could be slow or completely unavailable.

According to DownDetector, 79% of the problems reported were related to the iPhone, 15% were website-related and 5% were TV-related.

Apple was also reportedly responding to individual reports from users on Twitter.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems were also down, making remote work and business at the company’s stores difficult.