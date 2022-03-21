×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: apple | outages | downdetector

Apple Users Left Frustrated by Widespread Service Outage

Apple Users Left Frustrated by Widespread Service Outage
(Feline Lim/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 21 March 2022 07:15 PM

Many popular Apple services were experiencing a widespread outage on Monday afternoon, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks website outages.

The tracking site reported a spike in user reports for Apple Maps, Apple Music, Apple News, Apple TV+, iCloud, the App Store, the Apple Store, iMessage and the “Find My Phone” service.

“Can’t make purchases, download apps, update phone,” one user wrote on DownDetector.

Another user, who was making a delivery run for DoorDash when the problems started, found themselves lost when Apple Maps went down.

“In the middle of doordashing when Apple Maps decides to stop working,” they wrote. “Pretty messed up since I’m new to this state and am now stranded until it starts working again. Tried downloading google maps, won’t even download. Tried talking to Apple support, says their having issues.”

The glitches began shortly before 1 p.m. ET, with 1,337 outages reported on DownDetector at 1:04 p.m. ET.

Apple’s “System Status” page confirmed outages for multiple services as of 1:45 p.m. ET, and several messages on the page said the company was investigating the cause and that service could be slow or completely unavailable.

According to DownDetector, 79% of the problems reported were related to the iPhone, 15% were website-related and 5% were TV-related.

Apple was also reportedly responding to individual reports from users on Twitter.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s corporate and retail internal systems were also down, making remote work and business at the company’s stores difficult.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Many popular Apple services were experiencing a widespread outage on Monday afternoon, according to DownDetector, a site that tracks website outages.
apple, outages, downdetector
246
2022-15-21
Monday, 21 March 2022 07:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved