Apple and Netflix Remove Bids for Will Smith Biopic After Oscar Slap

Apple and Netflix have pulled their bids for a planned biopic based on the life of Will Smith after he slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage at the Oscars.

The movie was once the centerpiece of heated bidding.

"Netflix and Apple+ have quietly removed their bids for a Will Smith biopic and will instead relocate the funds and develop original ideas from new black actors," an unnamed source told The Sun.

"Working with Will has become a risky business. They now plan on developing ideas with more family friendly stars like Mike Epps and Michael B. Jordan," they added.

Smith on Friday canceled his membership with Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Additionally, other projects Smith was slated to appear in now seem to have fallen by the wayside, without any clarity on their prospected future. They include, so far, Netflix's "Fast And Loose" and "Bright 2."