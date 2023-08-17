Apple Restores Glenn Beck's Podcasts

Conservative podcaster Glenn Beck says Apple has restored the thousands of episodes of his show that were removed "with no explanation" on Wednesday.

"All of my podcasts have been removed from Apple/iTunes with no explanation," Beck posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), along with a video, on Wednesday.

The conservative broadcaster called the move "crazy" and said it was a violation of freedom of speech.

"This is from Apple: 'We found an issue with your show, "The Glenn Beck Program," which must be resolved before it's available on Apple Podcasts; your show has been removed from Apple Podcasts,' from the Apple Podcast team," Beck said in the video.

On Wednesday night, Beck posted an update, saying the podcast episodes had been restored to Apple's platform.

"Looks like Apple restored my 3000+ episodes to their platform but still don't have clear answers as to why this happened," he said. "Hope to have an update for you tomorrow on radio."

While Beck's podcast was still off the platform, many people of all political stripes came to his defense, claiming Apple was trying to "censor" the media mogul.

"I want to thank everyone (on the left, right and everyone in between) who spoke up today," Beck posted. "I wish I had better answers from Apple on what happened, but you gave me hope that the issue of censorship is still bigger than politics."

Before the episodes were restored, Beck said there are no "strikes," or allegations of violations of platform rules.

"I mean — I cannot imagine what they are — what they're basing this one on," he said in the video posted to X. "I mean, have we even had strikes? Nothing, right? This is crazy. Crazy."

An Apple spokesman told Variety that "The Glenn Beck Program" was removed from Apple Podcasts due to a trademark dispute and that the issue has since been resolved. The spokesperson declined to provide further details about what the trademark dispute was about.