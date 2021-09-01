×
Tags: Coronavirus | apple | employees | covid-19 | vaccination | status

Report: Apple Wants US Employees to Report Vaccination Status

an apple corporate logo is displayed on a glass wall
(CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 01:43 PM

Apple Inc. is asking its U.S employees to report their vaccination status as COVID-19 cases spike in the country, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing an internal memo.

The iPhone maker has asked its staff to report their status "voluntarily" by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office, according to the report.

New guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have prompted companies to change their policies on vaccinations and masking.

Big tech firms are also delaying their return-to-office timelines as the highly contagious Delta variant drives a resurgence in new COVID-19 infections.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Newsmax Media, Inc.
