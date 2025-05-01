AirPlay Malware Threatens Billions of IPhone Users

Cybersecurity experts are warning Apple users to update their devices immediately after researchers uncovered a critical flaw in the company's AirPlay system that could allow hackers to access private data, deploy malware, and even eavesdrop on conversations, the New York Post reported.

A newly discovered vulnerability known as "AirBorne" is putting millions of Apple users at risk, according to cybersecurity researchers who say the flaw enables hackers to infiltrate devices connected to the same Wi-Fi network — including in public locations such as airports, cafes, and offices.

The threat targets Apple's AirPlay protocol and software development kit, or SDK, which are widely used to stream media between devices wirelessly. Experts say the flaw could give hackers backdoor access to various gadgets, including iPhones, smart TVs, and even car systems.

"Because AirPlay is supported in such a wide variety of devices, there are a lot that will take years to patch — or they will never be patched," said Gal Elbaz, chief technology officer and co-founder of Tel Aviv, Israel-based cybersecurity firm Oligo, in an interview with Wired. "And it's all because of vulnerabilities in one piece of software that affects everything."

Researchers uncovered 23 flaws in the AirPlay framework, some of which affect devices users may not even be actively using. Bluetooth speakers or outdated set-top boxes still connected to the network can become gateways for attackers.

"If a hacker can get on the same network as one of these devices, they can gain control and use it as a stepping stone to reach everything else," Elbaz warned.

Apple has issued security updates for its devices, and users are encouraged to install the latest software immediately. But many third-party manufacturers that use AirPlay technology have yet to provide updates for their products — a delay that experts say could have serious consequences.

"When third-party manufacturers integrate Apple technologies like AirPlay via an SDK, obviously Apple no longer has direct control over the hardware or the patching process," said Patrick Wardle, CEO of the Apple-focused security firm DoubleYou. "If third-party vendors drag their feet — or skip updates entirely — it could leave users exposed and might chip away at consumer trust in the entire 'Apple ecosystem.'"

To stay protected, cybersecurity analysts recommend that Apple users update their iPhones and other Apple-made devices and disable the AirPlay feature if it's not in use. That step could help block one of the main access points hackers exploit.

Experts emphasize that while Apple has taken steps to resolve the vulnerabilities in its ecosystem, the broader risk lies in how widely AirPlay has been adopted by third-party hardware.